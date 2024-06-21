Cwmbran residents Christine Jones, 69, and Doris Swain, 77, are reaching out to residents, appealing to them to aid and support those in the community.

Ms Jones and Ms Swain have both volunteered at the Salvation Army Church in Cwmbran for three years where they offer assistance in the kitchen during the weekly lunch at the Church’s Community Café. Ms Jones is originally from Cwmbran, while Ms Swain relocated from Basingstoke to Wales when her daughter joined the Salvation Army.

Ms Swain said: "It’s heartwarming to be able to help so many people.

"We get some who find themselves without a home to go to, so this is a haven for them.

"Somewhere safe and warm.

"We get a lot of lonely people, who never see anyone else.

"This is somewhere for them to meet other people, to share stories and have a laugh."

Echoing Ms Swain's sentiment, Ms Jones finds fulfilment in offering a space where vulnerable individuals find solace.

She said: "One man told us how he lives in a tent near the centre of town.

"Listening to him, and how he found his way here to us, made me happy."

The voluntary work in the church’s kitchen has provided both women with a sense of purpose and community, a sentiment that Ms Jones was keen to share.

She said: "I knew I’d be helping people.

"I also love working in the kitchen with Doris and our other colleagues.

"It can be hard work, but we help and look after each other.

"We make a very good team."

The Salvation Army has been in Wales since November 15 1874, offering friendship, practical assistance and support for people at all levels of need.

The charity runs more than 650 community churches and social centres across the UK and Ireland, working tirelessly to transform lives for more than 150 years.

Devoted volunteers play an essential role in keeping these vital community services up and running, and people are urged to consider offering their support.

Those interested in volunteering for the Salvation Army are encouraged to visit the Salvation Army website.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian church and registered charity, with roots dating back 150 years.

Based in 132 countries, the organisation is dedicated to extending a hand to those in need and making a real difference in communities worldwide.