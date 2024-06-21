Highways operator National Highways has announced the closure of the M4 Prince of Wales bridge over five nights in July to help with resurfacing work, which will aim to "extend the life of the road surface, providing smoother and safer journeys for motorists."

A spokesperson for National Highways, said: "We’ll need some overnight closures as our work progresses to allow us to move the contraflow, ensuring we can carry out work across the full width of the carriageway.

M4 Prince of Wales Bridge (Image: Google)

"Keep an eye on our social media channels and webpage for more details."

During each of the overnight closures, a diversion will be in place via the M48.

Monday to Tuesday, July 8 and 9

Between 9pm and 5am on July 8 and July 9, the westbound carriageway will be closed each night, with a lane also closed on the eastbound carriageway.

When the road opens on Tuesday, July 9, the westbound carriageway will be reduced to two lanes.

Wednesday to Thursday, July 10 and 11

Between 9pm and 5am on July 8 and July 9, the eastbound carriageway will be closed each night.

When the road opens on Thursday 11 July, the eastbound carriageway will be reduced to two lanes.

Saturday, July 20

The westbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm to 5am, with one lane only running eastbound.

After 5am on Sunday, July 21

From 5am on Sunday, July 21, a contraflow and a reduced speed limit will be in place on the bridge.

Two lanes will be open in each direction.

Signs on both sides of the bridge will provide live travel information for the M4 and M48, to help road users plan their journeys.

What are the works for?





A National Highways spokesperson, said: "We’re resurfacing and carrying out concrete repairs on the Prince of Wales Bridge that carries the M4 over the Severn Estuary.

"This work will be carried out using a mixture of overnight and lane closures. There will be a temporary contraflow and reduced speed limit on the bridge to keep two lanes open in each direction.

🦺 Resurfacing & repairs start on the #M4 #PrinceofWalesBridge in July.

🚧 Overnight & lane closures from Monday 8 July.

🚗 A contraflow will be in place from Sunday 21 July until late autumn. Expect delays & plan ahead.

"We’ll start with some overnight closures in July for preparation work and to set up the contraflow. The contraflow will then be in place until our work is finished. This is currently expected to be at the end of autumn, but we’ll be doing everything we can to get the work done as quickly as possible.

"Doing this work in the summer reduces the risk of the M48 bridge being closed due to weather, providing an alternative route for anyone crossing the river."