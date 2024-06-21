Mobile Annexe LTD analysed new ONS data and discovered the regions most affected by rising housing costs stemming from inflation and higher interest rates.

Each region was assigned an exposure score relative to others, based on "the estimated proportion of households affected by rising costs" and "the increase in costs as a proportion of estimated disposable income for the average household."

In terms of private rent, Cardiff had the highest exposure rate, scoring 6.

Following closely were Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan, all with a score of 3.

Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly were allocated a slightly lower score of 2.

When it comes to mortgage exposure, the Vale of Glamorgan led with a score of 5.

Newport and Caerphilly, however, were only a point behind, scoring 4.

Bridgend, Monmouthshire and Torfaen came next in line with 3, whilst Blaenau Gwent had the lowest score at 1.

Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe LTD. who sifted through the data, highlighted the significance of this issue.

He said: "The rise in costs is a big challenge facing many people across the country.

"It’s more than just a financial burden, it’s a source of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty for people trying to find stability in their lives."

He also provided advice on tackling this growing issue, urging people to be proactive.

He added: "If you’re struggling, it’s important to research your options, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

"Whether it’s financial advice, or housing assistance programs, or using community resources, help is always out there."