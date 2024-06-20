A MISSING man, 48, last seen leaving an address in the Maindee area of Newport, has been found following a police search.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We recently appealed for information to find Paul Hackwood, 48, who had been reported as missing.
"He has since been found.
"Thanks for sharing our appeal."
