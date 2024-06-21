The statistic comes from a study by Times Radio in an ambitious fact-finding mission in the run-up to the 2024 General Election.

38 per cent of those surveyed in Wales assert that they could personally out-perform most current politicians.

This statement speaks to a robust sense of political dissatisfaction and an appetite for change.

Meanwhile, when quizzed on their confidence in understanding Welsh political issues, 24 per cent of Welsh respondents voiced confidence in Keir Starmer and the Labour Party.

Their confidence in Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party came in significantly lower at just 12 per cent.

The results also indicate that more than 60 per cent of people in Wales feel well-informed about British politics.

However, only 39 per cent of those surveyed declared a similar level of understanding when it comes to politics pertaining directly to Wales.

Engagement in thoughtful deliberation also finds a place in relationships within Wales, as 40 per cent reveal that they regularly discuss political issues with friends and family.

Alongside unveiling the results of the survey, Times Radio announced the launch of its Election Bus Tour, which took to the road on June 3.

The project involves a mobile broadcasting studio travelling across the nation engaging with local communities and focusing on the political topics they feel are most relevant to their lives.

Times Radio presenter, John Pienaar, said: "This research shows people are interested and aware of what's happening in politics, but feel politicians don't understand what matters to them locally.

"We've hit the road with the Times Radio election bus to talk to people up and down the country.

"And to listen.

"We'll be discussing the things people think really matter."

The survey, implemented by YouGov Plc on behalf of Times Radio, collated responses of a considerable 4,092 adults online.

It took place between May 31 and June 4, 2024.

The data received appropriate weighting to ensure its representative of all British adults aged 18 and above.

This important research also throws light on the public's aspirations to boldly step into roles of political leadership, with 39 per cent of UK respondents confident they could perform competently in such positions.

Men, interestingly, are twice as likely as women to aspire to roles as local councillors, and three times as likely to consider becoming an MP.

The research showed that almost three-quarters of people doubt that Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party understand local political issues.

Over half distrusted Keir Starmer and the Labour Party in a similar vein.

Despite the sizeable figures, almost two-thirds of the general population feel adequately informed about national politics.

Still, some challenges are putting off potential political leaders.

The biggest hurdle identified is the weighty responsibility of making decisions that directly impact many lives, receiving the agreement of 47 per cent of respondents.

This study shines a spotlight on the tension between political discontent, high engagement, and lofty aspirations among the public in Wales and across the wider United Kingdom.