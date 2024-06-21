James Griffiths, from Usk and of Griffiths Design Limited, performed his first-ever parachute jump, accumulating more than £3,000 for the mental health charity.

He described his thrilling experience saying: "I have never done anything like this before.

"Waiting for the parachute to open and descending quickly seemed to take ages; it was very nerve-wracking!"

Despite his fears, he successfully completed the jump, driven by a firm belief in the cause.

The raised funds will go directly to Mind Monmouthshire, a part of Mind in Gwent, which provides much-needed mental health services.

"Any one of us can experience mental health issues," Mr Griffiths asserted.

"Mind Monmouthshire does fantastic work in the area, and being able to support them means so much to me."

Bernadette Kelly, operations manager at Mind Monmouthshire, expressed her thanks to Mr Griffiths for his daring effort: "Like all charities, we have seen rising costs and more people requiring our support.

"This donation is gratefully received from James and will enable us to provide more support to the people of Monmouthshire."

Donations can still be made at JustGiving and by searching for James Griffiths.