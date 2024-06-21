St David's Cardiff is setting up a 'Tree of Pride' in honour of Pride Cymru, encouraging visitors to adorn the tree with promises of fostering a more accepting and inclusive future.

The tree, an artwork of community participation, will be positioned at the city shopping hub, along the march route of the Pride Cymru parade.

Patrons can commit to one of the suggested pledges if they wish or leave a positive sentiment that holds meaning for them.

This can range from a tribute to a loved family member to a simple message of good intent.

Pop by the Tree of Pride at St David's Cardiff during the Pride Cymru weekend on June 22 and June 23.

The public can participate between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, and 11am and 5pm on Sunday.

You'll spot the tree in the Upper Grand Arcade at St David's Cardiff with St David Centre's team also participating in the Pride Cymru parade on Saturday.

Centre director of St David's Cardiff, Helen Morgan, said: "We celebrate our wonderfully diverse community all day, every day, and Pride Month is an opportunity to put a spotlight on progress made so far, and the work still to be done.

"We look forward to reading our guests’ messages celebrating inclusivity."

Chairperson of Pride Cymru, Gian Molinu, said: "Visibility matters and it helps people understand they live in an open and inclusive community.

"We're so grateful to St David’s for supporting Pride Cymru once again this year, by being really creative with the wonderful Tree of Pride."

After the weekend, the tree will move on as part of a tour across the UK.