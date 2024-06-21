This came as part of Climate Challenge Cymru, where 50 pupils from 10 schools demonstrated their work on climate challenges during a dedicated Climate Youth event.

Besides showcasing their projects, these young environmentalists had the chance to meet with influential figures and discuss environmental advocacy.

Among the guest speakers, the children’s commissioner for Wales attended, along with a representative from the Earthshot initiative.

Furthermore, interactive sessions were organised by Eco Schools and Size of Wales, aimed at giving children insights into actions they can take and methods to inspire others.

Other organisations, such as The Urdd, WWF, and Sustrans, organised workshops for the attendees.

Huw Irranca-Davies, cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs, said: "Climate change poses an urgent threat to future generations, but addressing climate change can also drive opportunities for current and future generations.

"Our vision and ambition is to plan for and deliver a better, fairer, and greener future for us all."

The cabinet secretary took the opportunity to highlight the importance of collaboration in overcoming obstacles, adding: "To achieve this, collaboration is essential and it was great to see so many young people coming together to share their experiences and ideas.

"Collaboration is the Welsh way of approaching big challenges...

"It was fantastic to spend time at the event to understand children and young peoples’ perspectives, solutions and discuss the essential role of young people in the societal change that is needed."

Cabinet secretary for education, Lynne Neagle, said: "I am inspired by all the work the children and young people have completed to help address the climate challenge.

"We need to work together to help tackle climate change, and I am proud that schools have collaborated with these projects to create engaging learning opportunities.

"The work showcased is an amazing example of what can be done when learners are given the opportunity to make a positive change."