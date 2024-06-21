Train operating company, Great Western Railway, has announced that certain train journeys going between South Wales and Bristol will be affected across a two-week period from July 3 until July 18, due to track replacement work in the Severn Tunnel.

Marcus Deegan, GWR station manager for Bristol Parkway and Swindon, said: “To maintain rail connections to and from South Wales, some of our trains will use a different route from normal, via Gloucester, making journeys slightly longer.

Train journeys to South Wales, including Newport, will be affected. (Image: Google)

"We can only provide a limited replacement bus service between Bristol Parkway and Severn Tunnel Junction in the morning and the evening Monday to Saturday.

“So instead, we’re asking customers in the Bristol area to stay on the train and to change at Gloucester for train services to South Wales, and vice versa.

“There will be a full rail replacement service on Sundays between Bristol Parkway and Newport as fewer trains will run between Bristol and Gloucester.”

"This rail improvement work forms part of an important programme of maintenance to help ensure we can continue to provide customers with consistent and reliable services."

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and borders route director, said: "We recognise there is never a good time to close the Severn Tunnel, but we have planned this essential work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“Our dedicated teams will be working 24/7 in challenging conditions to deliver the largest track replacement in the tunnel for many years, which is vital for the continued safe and reliable running of train services along this busy route.

“We would like to thank passengers for their patience – and urge them to check their journeys before they travel.”

Who will be affected?





The planned engineering works will impact trains between Bristol and South Wales from Wednesday, July 3, to Thursday, July 18, with further work on the weekend of July 27 and 28.

Trains between London Paddington and Swansea, Carmarthen or Pembroke Dock will run but will divert via Gloucester – not stopping at Bristol Parkway

A limited train service will run between London Paddington and Bristol Parkway – otherwise travel via Bristol Temple Meads instead

Trains will run between Portsmouth Harbour and Bristol Parkway

Trains also run between Penzance, Plymouth or Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads

Trains will still run between Bristol Temple Meads and Gloucester or Cheltenham Spa, where trains will be running to/from South Wales

Limited replacement buses are planned between Bristol Parkway and Severn Tunnel Junction (Mon-Sat), or Newport (Sun only)

Valid rail tickets will also be accepted on the M4 bus service between Bristol Parkway and Patchway stations

Unlike previous Severn Tunnel blockades, there will not be a full rail replacement service – customers can travel by train and change at Gloucester instead.

Further engineering work will also take place on the weekend of 24/25 August impacting train services that normally run between Bristol and South Wales.

Check the Great Western Railway service here for the latest information before you travel.