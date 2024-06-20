A police force has confirmed that officers found a cannabis factory in an abandoned property in Penarth town centre at around 1.30pm on Thursday, June 20.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police, said they have arrested a 35-year-old man on "suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity."

The former HSBC building on Herbert Terrace was the site of the cannabis factory. (Image: Google)

An eye witness described the cannabis farm as "quite large and substantial," and said electricity technicians had "ran a wire from the old bank to the electricity supply to get power that way."

They also said five or six police cars were in attendance, "which is a sight in Penarth".

Officers have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.