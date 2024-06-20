OFFICERS have uncovered a drugs farm in a former bank building, with one man arrested.
A police force has confirmed that officers found a cannabis factory in an abandoned property in Penarth town centre at around 1.30pm on Thursday, June 20.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police, said they have arrested a 35-year-old man on "suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity."
The former HSBC building on Herbert Terrace was the site of the cannabis factory.
An eye witness described the cannabis farm as "quite large and substantial," and said electricity technicians had "ran a wire from the old bank to the electricity supply to get power that way."
They also said five or six police cars were in attendance, "which is a sight in Penarth".
Officers have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article