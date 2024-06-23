Gill Carey, owner of Perfect Day Bridal on Beaufort Street in Brynmawr, has confirmed the bridal shop will be closing in August 2024.

Perfect Day Bridal was set up by Ms Carey 16 years ago, selling bridal dresses, prom dresses and men's garments as well.

However the owner of the store said: "Ever since we’ve come back from Covid, things have changed.

"Many years ago, the town was thriving. Now its hard for some people to get here and they'll go to retail parks with car parks which are more accessible for them at times."

Ms Carey said she has seen the change in recent times, and added: "Times are changing in terms of shopping habits."

When asked why the shop is closing, Ms Carey said: "I'm semi-retiring".

A closing-down sale has been set up, to sell the remaining stock.

Ms Carey said that in the run-up to the proposed closure of the shop, a 50% sale is running to sell all of their current stock, with the 50% sale running on all dresses across the board.

Gill Carey has also warned customers that sometimes the shop door may be locked while she is helping a bride, so they can book an appointment with her in advance.

She said: "Most people book appointments but we can take drop-ins too.

"If the door is locked, call and book an appointment as I might be in a fitting with a bride."

The store is set to close on August 31, 2024.