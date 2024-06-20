OFFICERS have seized over £1000s worth of cannabis, after spotting a gang of off-road bikes.
Newport officers from Gwent Police have announced that they seized over £1000s worth of cannabis from the Old Barn Estate on Thursday, June 20.
Gwent Police said in their announcement on social media that they seized the drugs "after a gathering of off-road bikes were sighted.
#MaindeeNPT seized over £1000 worth of cannabis from the Old Barn Estate today, after a gathering of off-road bikes were sighted 🏍— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) June 20, 2024
See it, Smell it, Report it!!#MaindeeNPT#CO485 #CO231 #CO359 pic.twitter.com/5QuOhtZA9B
"See it, Smell it, Report it!!," said Gwent Police officials.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here