Newport officers from Gwent Police have announced that they seized over £1000s worth of cannabis from the Old Barn Estate on Thursday, June 20.

Gwent Police said in their announcement on social media that they seized the drugs "after a gathering of off-road bikes were sighted.

"See it, Smell it, Report it!!," said Gwent Police officials.