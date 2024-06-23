A BUS operator in Newport is offering those with valid festival tickets a free ride on buses to and from the venue.
Newport Bus has announced that it will offer festival-goers attending the Reggae and Riddim festival in Newport, free zero-emission bus travel across the three days of the festival in July 2024.
Award-winning youth arts and advocacy charity, Urban Circle in Newport, announced the free bus travel option via their social media pages as they, in partnership with the Rastafari Indigenous Village from Montego Bay, look to hold the annual Reggae and Riddim festival.
The festival, set to take place over July 26, 27 and 28, will be held at Tredegar House.
To secure the free travel, festival-goers will need to show their valid festival tickets to the bus driver on any Newport Bus going to and from the festival.
There is free zero emission bus travel cross the entire green bus network provided by @NewportBus during 3 days of @ReggaeandRiddim this July ! Pls RT @jessicamordenmp @JBryantWales @JGriffithsLab pic.twitter.com/QOouJIFI1D— Urban Circle Newport (@urbancircle) June 20, 2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here