Newport Bus has announced that it will offer festival-goers attending the Reggae and Riddim festival in Newport, free zero-emission bus travel across the three days of the festival in July 2024.

Award-winning youth arts and advocacy charity, Urban Circle in Newport, announced the free bus travel option via their social media pages as they, in partnership with the Rastafari Indigenous Village from Montego Bay, look to hold the annual Reggae and Riddim festival.

The festival, set to take place over July 26, 27 and 28, will be held at Tredegar House.

To secure the free travel, festival-goers will need to show their valid festival tickets to the bus driver on any Newport Bus going to and from the festival.