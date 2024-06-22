Nestled in the Monmouthshire countryside is Cwrt Perrott Farm in Llandegveth, which comes equipped with a minimum of five bedrooms and three bedrooms in the bungalow.

The farmhouse features oil-fired central heating with single glazing in most rooms and is currently divided into two living quarters, though the property can be set up as a single, larger residence.

Cwrt Perrott Farm (Image: Rightmove)

Cwrt Perrott Farm (Image: Rightmove)

Cwrt Perrott Farm (Image: Rightmove)

Cwrt Perrott Farm (Image: Rightmove)

The established, ring-fenced dairy farm sits in a Grade ll Listed Farmhouse, and also has separate accommodation for farm workers. A range of traditional farm buildings with potential for redevelopment are included.

To ensure the cattle have enough greenery for pasture, the Cwrt Perrott Farm has approximately 273 acres (110 hectares) of well-kept gardens.

Cwrt Perrott Farm (Image: Rightmove)

Cwrt Perrott Farm bungalow (Image: Rightmove)

Cwrt Perrott Farm bungalow (Image: Rightmove)

Cwrt Perrott Farm dairy farm (Image: Rightmove)

The Monmouthshire property has a private driveway and the farmhouse sits in an elevated, yet sheltered position with the higher areas of the farm offering scenic countryside views.

The property is listed on Rightmove for £4,250,000, marketed by estate agent David James of Magor.