A DRUNK driver has been remanded to custody after being stopped by officers in Monmouthshire.
Two members of Gwent Police's Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team were called to a crash in Chepstow on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 19.
They tested the driver for alcohol in his system, and found that he blew almost triple the legal drink drive limit.
He was remanded into custody and is set to appear at Newport Magistrates Court today, Friday, June 21.
The news was posted to Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers X, formerly Twitter, account just before 5pm on Thursday, June 20.
🚗 Yesterday afternoon, PC 1982 & PC 2496 attended this road traffic collision in #Chepstow.— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) June 20, 2024
🍺 The driver of the vehicle blew almost triple the legal drink drive limit.
🧑🏻⚖️ They have been remanded into custody and will appear before Newport Magistrates Court on 21/06/24. pic.twitter.com/m5fy9byglB
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article