Two members of Gwent Police's Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team were called to a crash in Chepstow on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 19.

They tested the driver for alcohol in his system, and found that he blew almost triple the legal drink drive limit.

He was remanded into custody and is set to appear at Newport Magistrates Court today, Friday, June 21.

The news was posted to Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers X, formerly Twitter, account just before 5pm on Thursday, June 20.