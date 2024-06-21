The A469 between Pontlottyn and Tirphil has been deemed to need more improvement work done, after recent routine highways inspections revealed further cracks over several areas within the live lane and the lane currently closed to traffic.

The necessary work required is immediate and means a full road closure will be needed, with this work expected to take place this Sunday, June 23.

The road will be closed from 8am to 6pm, with a signed diversion route available heading east towards Tredegar.

The diversion route will be clearly signposted and can be viewed on the Caerphilly Council website, and advance signs advising of the road closure will be placed on the approaches to the lights in advance of the road closure.

A statement from Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "During recent routine highway inspections, further movement has been noted on the A469 between Pontlottyn and Tirphil which has resulted in cracks over several areas both within the current live lane and the lane that is closed to traffic.

"Some of these cracks are associated with vertical displacements. CCBC will be undertaking reinstatement works in these areas.

"We apologise for the inconvenience."

The council have also confirmed that the works are subject to weather conditions and may changed at short notice.