The supermarket giant revealed earlier this week more than 30 of its stores in the UK would undergo refurbishments this summer as part of a £90 million investment to improvement plan.

This is part of a planned 100 that will take place throughout 2024.

Changes will vary from store to store but works will include everything from redesigning store layouts and installing more sustainable features to updating signage.

Most of these refurbishments will take place in June, July and August, with stores such as Bristol, Newport (England) and Wrexham set to be affected.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi attracted more new customers than any other grocery retailer in the last 12 months, and we want to continue to offer the best possible in-store experience for our shoppers.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience is on a par with the high-quality products and service we offer.

"Finding ways to reduce any environmental impact as we continue to grow our store estate across the country is also a vital part of these changes.”

Changes being made to Aldi store in Cardiff

Aldi's City Link Retail Park store in Cardiff is one of the more than 30 sites set to undergo refurbishment work this summer, with works to take place in August.

The Cardiff-based Aldi will be closed for four days from Sunday, August 11 to Thursday, August 15 while the refurbishment works are being carried out.

More than 30 Aldi stores across the UK are set to undergo upgrades this summer. (Image: PA)

The planned works will include an upgrade to refrigeration equipment which will see the installation of a more efficient, sustainable system as well as initiatives such as chiller doors.

The refurbishment work will also include new and improved bakery and health and beauty sections as well as an enhanced layout of the store.

Full list of Aldi stores set for an upgrade this summer

Aldi stores set to undergo an upgrade in summer 2024 are:

Chaddesden, DE21 6LZ

Immingham, DN40 2AA

Paignton, TQ4 7TS

Leek, ST13 5JH

Hyde, SK14 1BW

Swindon, SN1 3AD

Alnwick, NE66 2PA

Wednesfield, WV11 1BP

Lowestoft, NR32 4GG

Chichester, PO19 7AG

Knutsford, WA16 8BN

Portishead, BS20 8LR

Newport, TF10 7BX

Walkden, M28 3BT

Didcot, OX11 8ET

Carlisle, CA3 0AJ

Glascote, B77 2BS

Romford, RM7 8AD

Brierley Hill, DY5 1HR

Crewe, CW2 6BP

Dumfries, DG2 0NW

Cardiff, City Link Retail Park

Reading, RG2 0NT

Washington, NE37 1PR

Bedworth, CV12 8JX

Coalville, LE67 3NU

Norwich, NR1 4JZ

Hounslow, TW3 3HY

Wrexham, LL13 7TU

Broughton Astley, LE9 6TH

Annan, DG12 5AL

Bristol, BS30 9DE

Aldi's City Link Retail Park store in Cardiff will close from Sunday, August 11 to Thursday, August 15 due to refurbishment works.