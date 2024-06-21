Aldi's City Link Retail Park store in Cardiff is set to close for four days this summer as it undergoes an upgrade.
The supermarket giant revealed earlier this week more than 30 of its stores in the UK would undergo refurbishments this summer as part of a £90 million investment to improvement plan.
This is part of a planned 100 that will take place throughout 2024.
Changes will vary from store to store but works will include everything from redesigning store layouts and installing more sustainable features to updating signage.
Most of these refurbishments will take place in June, July and August, with stores such as Bristol, Newport (England) and Wrexham set to be affected.
Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi attracted more new customers than any other grocery retailer in the last 12 months, and we want to continue to offer the best possible in-store experience for our shoppers.
“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience is on a par with the high-quality products and service we offer.
"Finding ways to reduce any environmental impact as we continue to grow our store estate across the country is also a vital part of these changes.”
Changes being made to Aldi store in Cardiff
Aldi's City Link Retail Park store in Cardiff is one of the more than 30 sites set to undergo refurbishment work this summer, with works to take place in August.
The Cardiff-based Aldi will be closed for four days from Sunday, August 11 to Thursday, August 15 while the refurbishment works are being carried out.
The planned works will include an upgrade to refrigeration equipment which will see the installation of a more efficient, sustainable system as well as initiatives such as chiller doors.
The refurbishment work will also include new and improved bakery and health and beauty sections as well as an enhanced layout of the store.
Full list of Aldi stores set for an upgrade this summer
Aldi stores set to undergo an upgrade in summer 2024 are:
- Chaddesden, DE21 6LZ
- Immingham, DN40 2AA
- Paignton, TQ4 7TS
- Leek, ST13 5JH
- Hyde, SK14 1BW
- Swindon, SN1 3AD
- Alnwick, NE66 2PA
- Wednesfield, WV11 1BP
- Lowestoft, NR32 4GG
- Chichester, PO19 7AG
- Knutsford, WA16 8BN
- Portishead, BS20 8LR
- Newport, TF10 7BX
- Walkden, M28 3BT
- Didcot, OX11 8ET
- Carlisle, CA3 0AJ
- Glascote, B77 2BS
- Romford, RM7 8AD
- Brierley Hill, DY5 1HR
- Crewe, CW2 6BP
- Dumfries, DG2 0NW
- Cardiff, City Link Retail Park
- Reading, RG2 0NT
- Washington, NE37 1PR
- Bedworth, CV12 8JX
- Coalville, LE67 3NU
- Norwich, NR1 4JZ
- Hounslow, TW3 3HY
- Wrexham, LL13 7TU
- Broughton Astley, LE9 6TH
- Annan, DG12 5AL
- Bristol, BS30 9DE
