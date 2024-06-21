South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Broken down vehicle on main route from M4 causing significant delays

Summary

Broken down vehicle on A449 near Coldra causing delays

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A broken down vehicle is currently on the A449 Northbound from M4 J24 Coldra
  • Traffic officers are on scene
  • Delays starting to develop in the area.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos