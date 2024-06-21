Named among numerous other streets across the UK in this week's daily prize draws, streets in Caerphilly and Magor, Caldicot, have won a sum of money.

Heol Rhos in Caerphilly, with a postcode of CF83 2BE, has won a huge prize of £30,000 in the draw made on Sunday, June 16.

Each resident with a ticket will have won £30,000, a sum of money that could be life-changing.

Blenheim Park in Magor, Caldicot, with a postcode of NP26 3NE, has won £1,00 per ticket in the draw for Thursday, June 20.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

Plus on Saturdays and Sundays players in winning postcodes bag £30,000-plus each. Every month players in one postcode area share more than £3m.

You can buy tickets and read more about the People's Postcode Lottery on its official website here.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.3 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.

According to the official website, around £18.2 million stands to be won in their July draws.