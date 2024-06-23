A EUCALYPTUS tree in Monmouthshire is facing the axe after a council gave the go-ahead for it to be felled.
It will be chopped down along with two ash trees at a house named The Pantiles on Chepstow Road in Raglan.
Its owners said they are concerned about possible ash dieback disease and the ash trees are “close to the house” and possibly over mature while the eucalyptus tree is described as “over mature and a poor specimen”.
They say they are willing to take advice on “suitable replacement trees” and though the trees aren’t subject to protection orders they are in a conservation area.
