The Met Office has forecasted that multiple areas of Wales are set to be in the mid-20s for several days in a row, and not drop below around 18 degrees in the days prior.

The Met Office defines an official heatwave as at least three days where the temperature exceeds a defined temperature threshold.

The current forecast for south Wales suggests that between Monday, June 24 and Thursday, June 27, temperatures will be significantly warmer than they have been in recent weeks, with parts of south Wales reaching highs of 27 degrees.

The majority of south Wales will be seeing temperatures of between 22 and 24 degrees between Tuesday and Thursday of next week, with the UV and pollen rates expected to remain high throughout the week.

The long range forecast, starting from Tuesday, is set to be "predominantly fine" say the Met Office.

They said: "Predominantly fine and settled at first for much of the country and much warmer than we have seen in recent weeks. However, some thicker cloud could bring some outbreaks of mostly light to north-western areas.

"There is some uncertainty in how long this warm, settled weather will persist over the UK and there is a chance that conditions could transition back closer to average towards the end of next week.

"This transition brings with it the risk of some showers or longer periods of rain and potentially some thunderstorms, particularly in the south, from the end of next week.

"However, the remainder of the period is more likely to be settled with temperatures above average."

This weekend will also be a bit warmer with temperatures around 18 to 21 degrees over the next couple of days.

The Met Office said: "A few scattered showers possible [on Saturday] at first, but generally a largely dry and bright day, with warm sunny spells. Turning misty and murky with patchy drizzle around western coasts later. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

"After a murky start, largely fine and dry with sunny spells Sunday. Mostly fine and dry, with bright or sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday. Feeling warmer and humid too."