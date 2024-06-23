They are in four gardens on Mulberry Close and the householders described them as a “significant hazard” to them and the public.

Monmouthshire County Council has given permission to cut the branches back by 25 per cent and remove dead wood.

Residents, who sought advice from a tree surgeon, said five properties were impacted by the trees described as “considerably taller than the houses” and said branches over hang the roofs and a public area between their properties and Hereford Road.

Their application said the dead wood and brash regularly falls during windy periods and is a “significant hazard to the occupants and the public.”

The trees, which are subject to protection orders, are also in a conservation area and the application stated the tree surgeon and housing developer had confirmed no work has been carried out on the trees in the past five years though they have previously been cut back.