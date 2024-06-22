Located on The Great Lawn, these unique pieces of natural artistry present a stunning visual display while also promoting and enhancing the garden's thriving ecosystem.

Now in their fourth year, the mini meadows are growing in a swirl pattern, reminiscent of the spiral motifs in the architecture of the newly restored Dyffryn House.

Moreover, they provide a habitat for wildlife, demonstrating how even a small period of summer growth can transform these meadows into a sanctuary for small creatures, insects, and increased plant diversity.

The intricate mini meadows have assumed unique shapes like hexagons and ovals in past years.

This not only adds a captivating element to the garden aesthetics but also supports a plethora of wildflowers and insects, along with the bird species that thrive on them.

This is largely due to the diverse grass heights within the meadows that deliver varied sustenance for different creatures.

Moreover, the wide array of attracting pollinators, insects, and birds offer a visual treat for visitors.

The biodiversity of life here has seen dragonflies mingling with damselflies over the garden's water features.

In addition to this, mown tracks help decompress the formal lawn and increase the emergence of rare waxcap fungi in the autumn.

Not only does this display benefit the ecology, it also preserves this magnificent space, ensuring generations to come can continue to appreciate the enchanting vistas nature has to offer.

For those yearning to witness the spectacle, visit Dyffryn Gardens now until mid-August before they're trimmed at summer's end.