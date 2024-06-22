Ian Mackenzie, a veteran of the force, has turned to art and will open a show at Blackwater Gallery on July 4, 2024.

Mr MacKenzie's collection delves into the infamous Lynette White murder case and its aftermath, a subject closely linked to Wales' judicial history.

Lynette White was brutally killed on February 14, 1988, in Cardiff docklands and despite initially seeking a white suspect, five black and mixed-race men were wrongly charged with her murder.

This case revealed the racial prejudice present in the judicial system at the time.

Mr MacKenzie's thirty years in the police force has given him a unique perspective into the complexities of such cases.

His artwork offers a reflective space on issues surrounding race and the justice system.

Following a hiatus from art, he has found renewed fulfilment in painting and has used it as a tool to document historical injustices.

Mr MacKenzie explained his motivations for his artwork: "I used my life experiences to attempt to create art that told stories of the hard-working, downtrodden and the forgotten in Welsh history.

"Coal, slate, gold, sailors, miners, prostitutes and landowners all feature in my Heritage Series."

He added that despite former colleagues warning him against covering the controversial Lynette White case, he felt compelled to do so.

Three of the men incorrectly charged, now known as the Cardiff Three, served time in prison before their sentences were overturned in 1992 after considerable campaign efforts.

It was ruled that there had been a significant miscarriage of justice.

Mr MacKenzie shares: "Even though I felt nervous about the reaction it may evoke with both police and Cardiff Bay communities, I became determined to achieve something that no one else had done before and I started to create ‘The Consequence’ and ‘Uproar’."

Blackwater Gallery, renowned for its collection of original artwork, sculptures, and photography, also enjoys a scenic location overlooking Cardiff Bay and Marina.

Ian MacKenzie's exhibition, which coincides with the anniversary of Jeffrey Gafoor's sentencing - the man eventually found to have murdered Lynette White - signifies a new chapter for the gallery.

Founder Jamie Aherne wants to use the exhibition as a means to foster discussion about the justice system.

Mr Aherne said: "Ian’s collection offers an insider’s perspective on one of Wales’ most notorious cases and the subsequent miscarriage of justice.

"This exhibition is not just about showcasing art; it’s about sparking conversations and reflections on critical issues within our society.

"Ian’s paintings are a testament to resilience and the quest for justice.

"They serve as powerful reminders of the continuous need for vigilance and reform in our justice system.

"We are proud to provide a platform for such an important and thought-provoking collection."

On the opening night, Mr MacKenzie will deliver a talk about his paintings and his journey to art from police work.

The exhibition promises to offer a complex and moving commentary on race, justice, and society.