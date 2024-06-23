Duane Gardner said he had followed “incorrect advice” which led him to believe he could put up the outbuilding and said had he been aware of the “correct regulations” he would have “proceeded along that correct route”.

He has now put in a planning application to Torfaen Borough Council to retain the partly built grey breeze block outbuilding on what had been his front lawn at Coldstream Close in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

Plans shows it is intended to finish the 2.6 metre high and 2.3m wide building, which is 3.5m in length, with a white UPVC door and a “garage style” door and the walls would be rendered and painted to match the house.

Work started in March this year and on the planning application form Mr Gardener has indicated he is either a waste team leader at the borough council or a relative of that person, as he has ticked a standard box which asks applicants to confirm if they are an employee or an elected councillor or related to a council employee or councillor.

The application, which includes an apology letter from Mr Gardner, is being considered by the council’s planning department.