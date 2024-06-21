On Wednesday, June 19, between 4pm and 6.30pm, a man seen with a small dog on his shoulders was reported to have shouted racist and misogynistic abuse at fellow passengers. He also sexually assaulted a female passenger.

The assaults took place on board a train from Exeter St Davids to Newport.

Detectives are appealing for any passengers who saw the incident or anyone who was a victim to get in contact.

The British Transport Police said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 706 of 19 June 2024.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."