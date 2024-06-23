PLANS for a mobile phone mast at a Blaenavon industrial estate have been withdrawn.
Applicants Cornerstone, which describes itself as the UK’s leading mobile infrastructure services company, asked Torfaen Borough Council whether it would need prior approval for a base station, a 20 metre monopole with six antennas, a transmission dish and equipment cabinets.
However the firm has now withdrawn the plans for the mast at Heritage Court Road at the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate which is within the Blaenavon World Heritage Area.
