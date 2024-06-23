If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

PetuniaPetunia, four years old, female, Boxer. Petunia has come from her breeder to find a loving home. She is active, intelligent girl and is a pleasure to be around. She is looking for an active home where she will get plenty of mental and physical stimulation. Petunia can be homed as an only dog in the right home and can already walk on a lead. She will need to learn about house training.

MacMac, two years old, male, Weimaraner. Mac has come to us from a breeder. He is a young and energetic boy so is looking for a breed experienced active home that can provide the level of exercise, enrichment and polite socialisation he needs. Mac can be an only dog in the home. He can also live with other female resident dogs.

RoosterRooster, eight months old, female, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Cross. Rooster is a very gentle girl who has come to us from a breeder. Rooster has never lived in a home before and so this will be a bit strange for her at first and she would love a home with another dog to help her realise there nothing to worry about. In the right circumstances we may consider homing her as an only dog. She will need to learn about house training and lead walking.

LateLate, two years old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Late had very little experience of people before coming to the rescue. Late will need an experienced and understanding home as she still has a long way to go on her journey of becoming a family companion. She has never lived in a home before so will need help learning lots of new skills. Late will give adopters so much joy as they see her flourish over time.

PumphreyPumphrey, three years old, female, Cocker Spaniel cross Beagle. Pumphrey is a playful, excitable and affection soul who adores a fuss once she knows you. She has come from a breeder. She has come so far since she first arrived here and has learned to walk on a lead. Pumphrey will need a home with a larger male resident dog and adopters who are understanding of her past.