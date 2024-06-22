The Property Care Association (PCA) emphasises the importance of ensuring ventilation systems operate effectively to shield properties and residents from excess indoor moisture problems and that more needs to be done to ensure this.

"Such conditions can exacerbate respiratory illness, affect mental health, diminish comfort and increase the cost of heating," said Sarah Garry, PCA's chief executive.

"Sadly, there can even be fatal consequences. That is the seriousness of damp and mould."

She further emphasised the severity of damp and mould in homes, advocating for more robust regulation and installation of fit-for-purpose ventilation systems.

Ms Garry went on to put forward her concerns: "There are too many cases where installations are carried out by well-meaning contractors who simply do not have any understanding of ventilation, or the various regulations and guidance documents."

She expressed that this lack of knowledge, along with a scarcity of building control checks or enforcement action, has far-reaching effects for residents, revealing that inadequate installation compliance hovered around 30 per cent as per research amongst PCA members in 2020.

High hopes are put on the new Building Safety Act to incite a change, as it should accentuate best practice and ensure that work is carried out competently.

"Such is the seriousness of ventilation and indoor air quality that we need to see the issue covered at a national policy level, with an agreed framework and robust reporting structures in place," remarked Ms Garry, expressing a need for a strategy ensuring healthier homes and buildings.

Providing reassurance to the public that adequate measures are in place is essential, she said.

The required alterations should ensure the right ventilation system is installed, ergo significantly reducing the impact of damp and mould.

Lastly, PCA informed of the recent launch of their specialist training for installers and building control professionals, aiming to increase knowledge on compliant ventilation systems.

PCA members, particularly from the trade body’s specialist Residential Ventilation Group, provide homeowners with advice and reliable ventilation solutions based on diagnostic investigations and best practice.

Residents can find such support and resources at the PCA's Residential Ventilation Group.