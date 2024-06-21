It is estimated that around 230,000 people, mainly women, have been underpaid their state pension according to the latest DWP figures.

Included in those affected by the errors are married women and widows who reached state pension age before April 2016, as well as those over the age of 80, whether they are married or not.

The DWP estimates that around £835 million is owed to pensioners in total.

The latest DWP data shows that 21,000 widowed women were underpaid their state pension and have since received an average of £12,000 back.

While 32,000 people over the age of 80 received an average of £2,192, 43,000 married pensioners received an £5,173 on average.

Waspi compensation warning

Women affected by state pension increases have been warned to watch out for websites claiming they can help them access compensation.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigners warned of a “deeply concerning” spike in claim forms appearing online.

The forms claim they can help women receive compensation.

Waspi chairwoman Angela Madden said any announcement about compensation would come directly from the UK Government.

She urged pensioners not to fall victim of the scam websites.

She added: “Anybody who has given their personal data to a potentially fraudulent website should contact Action Fraud.”

In a report published in March, before the July General Election was called, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) asked Parliament to identify how to provide an appropriate remedy for those who have suffered injustice because of maladministration on the part of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The ombudsman’s report suggested that compensation at level four, ranging between £1,000 and £2,950, could be appropriate for each of those affected.