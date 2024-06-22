The toolkit is to promote anti-racist culture in childcare environments.

The toolkit, developed by a consortium of five childcare and play partners named Cwlwm, and the Diversity and Anti-Racist Professional Learning organisation (DARPL), offers clear and practical advice for those working in childcare, early years, and play sectors in Wales.

Its creation saw the involvement of a range of stakeholders including childcare and playwork settings, Welsh Government, community mentors, and a host of individuals with lived experiences.

A significant part of the toolkit centres around the Halo code for afro-textured hair, thus providing guidance on becoming familiar with it.

Additionally, it offers direction on how to integrate books that reflect the diversity of Wales into children's libraries.

Apart from providing advice on creating an anti-racist environment, the toolkit also supports these settings in building relationships with parents and their communities.

This proactive effort is designed to foster understanding about people from different backgrounds.

Early years minister Jayne Bryant welcomed the toolkit and said: "We are striving to ensure that we work to make change across education and childcare.

"I'm really pleased to support DARPL and Cwlwm in the launch of the toolkit today, as it is a great addition to the work we are doing to progress our Anti-racist Wales Action Plan goals.

"Our work includes embedding anti-racist principles in our curriculum and provision, training educators and practitioners to recognise and challenge their own biases, and creating environments that celebrate diversity and promote inclusion."

This endeavour aligns with the goals and objectives set out in the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.

The aim is to ensure everyone, regardless of their background, has access to high-quality, culturally responsive childcare and educational experiences.

Chantelle Haughton, founder and director of DARPL, said the guide was both 'practical and supportive’. She expressed that while progress has been made in commitment to anti-racist leadership and professional learning across childcare, playwork and early years, much work still needs to be done for future generations.

Gwenllian Lansdown-Davies from Cwlwm added: "This practical toolkit will be useful for all childcare, play and early years settings as they embed anti-racism within their practice.

"This will benefit children and the enabling adults working with them."