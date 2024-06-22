La Liste has revealed the winners of its 2024 Pastry Awards with one UK bakery (Lannan Bakery in Scotland) claiming a major accolade and more than 150 others making it onto the list of the world's best.

The long list of the world's best bakeries features 198 sites from across the UK from locations including London, Manchester, Edinburgh and south Wales.

The UK bakeries among the best in the world

The UK bakeries among the best in the world, according to La Liste, can be seen in the map below:

South Wales bakeries named among the best in the world

Three bakeries in south Wales featured on the list of the world's best released by La Liste:

The Angel Bakery, Abergavenny

Brød – The Danish Bakery, Cardiff

Ground Bakery, Cardiff

The Angel Bakery

Address: 50 Cross St, Abergavenny, NP7 5EU

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5 out of 5 (37 reviews)

The Angel Bakery started trading in 2016 and makes "long-fermented sourdough breads and pastries by hand using flour from British mills", according to its website.

One visitor the bakery, commenting about their experience on Tripadvisor, said: "We stopped in for some baked treats for brekkie and coffee. The pastries were delicious!

"We also picked up a loaf of sourdough bread which was soooo good!"

Brød – The Danish Bakery

Address: Four stores located in Cardiff and Penarth -

18 James Street, Cardiff/Caerdydd, CF10 5EX

126 Wyndham Crescent, Cardiff/Caerdydd, CF11 9EG

6 Glebe Street, Penarth, CF64 1EB

Unit 14/15 Riverbridge Business Park off Newport Road, Cardiff, CF23 9FP

Tripadvisor rating: 4 (146 reviews)

"A little taste of Denmark, in the heart of Cardiff" is the way Brød describes itself on it's website.

"A cosy coffee shop and bakery, serving freshly baked Danish goods to eat in or take away," the website adds.

Danish baked goods Brød describes as "sweet perfection".

Visitors to any of the bakeries four stores agree, with one person on Tripadvisor commenting: "This place is that good that we visited 3 consecutive days of our trip to Cardiff for breakfast!

"They have a lovely range of both sweet and savoury options! I’d highly recommend the focaccia and the jam spandauer!

"The service was fantastic, with very friendly staff and was very quick too!

"The food was gorgeous and set us up perfectly for our days! It’s also a great option for vegans as they have plenty of vegan pastries and focaccia’s!"

Ground Bakery

Address: Four sites in south Wales -

15 Pontcanna St, Pontcanna, Cardiff, CF11 9HQ

11b Royal Buildings, Stanwell Road, Penarth, CF64 3ED

35 High Street, Cowbridge, CF71 7AE

5 & 6 The Laundry Quarter, Llandaff Road, Canton, CF11 9NL

Tripadvisor rating: 4 (28 reviews)

Ground Bakery brings customers "organic bread & pastries baked fresh each morning", brunch classics with a twist and "plenty of organic coffee", according to it's website.

Visitors to any of the bakeries four south Wales sites think its "great", with one person commenting on Tripadvisor, saying: "Great spot for brunch with friendly staff and delicious food! The cruffins are delicious so thanks James for the recommendation."

While another added: "Came on Friday, some of the best coffee I’ve ever had, wonderful tasty food, beautiful pastries & lovely decor.

"All the staff were very friendly.

"Little bit of a wait for food but it was busy and it’s all fresh."