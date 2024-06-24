Bethan Wootton, 36, from Crickhowell, has spoken out after her six-year-old Pomeranian pup Jiggy died days after being attacked by a Dalmatian which she says is known to the locals as "aggressive".

The attack, which Ms Wootton described as "brutal", happened on Saturday, May 25 while she was walking Jiggy in the vicinity of St. Catwg’s Church, in nearby Llangattock.

In what was a devastating turn of events for Ms Wootton, a Dalmatian that she claims has previous form for attacking other animals, lunged at Jiggy and brutally attacked her, resulting in her death just days later.

Bethan is 'devastated' over the loss of her dog Jiggy (Image: Bethan Wootton) Ms Wootton recalled: "Jiggy was on a leash, as required per regulations, when suddenly this Dalmatian lunged at her.

"The attack was brutal, and despite efforts to save her, Jiggy succumbed to her injuries a few days later."

According to other witnesses of the attack, the Dalmatian's owner showed "a lack of remorse", and Ms Wootton says she has not received an apology.

Since Jiggy's death, Ms Wootton says other dog owners have told her of their experiences with the "aggressive" Dalmatian.

Jiggy died from her injuries days later (Image: Bethan Wootton) She added: "All I want is for the dog to be muzzled and placed in the care of someone capable of managing its behaviour.

"Since my dog’s passing, many other dog owners have approached me to share that they have experienced similar incidents with the same dog, emphasizing that something needs to be done. I have encouraged them to report these incidents to the police to highlight the severity of the situation.

"I also contacted the RSPCA, but they said there is nothing they can do. Additionally, I have been informed that there is no dog warden in the area, which is the council’s responsibility.

"My primary concern is that the dog now has a taste for blood. Since it was not reprimanded for the attack, it may believe it is acceptable to attack again, whether it be another dog or a human.

"My fear now is that if this dog can attack other dogs, what's to stop it from targeting a child next?"

Jiggy was a beloved companion (Image: Bethan Wootton) Ms Wootton reported the attack to Dyfed Powys Police a few days later, and was told that there wasn't much they could do, other than ask for the dog to be muzzled, a request which they have told her cannot be guaranteed.

She added: "We're all devastated, and it has left our community grappling with grief and apprehension.

"My calls for stricter enforcement of dog control measures have been echoed by many, because we want to stop this tragedy happening to anyone else."

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police told the Argus that a dog on dog attack is not recordable as a crime.

They added: "Dyfed-Powys Police were made aware of a dog-on-dog attack in Llangattock on May 25.

"The report, which was made on May 31, stated that a Dalmatian had attacked another dog.

"No person was injured, and while no further police action is being taken, words of advice were given to the dog owner."