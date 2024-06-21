South Wales Argus
Severe delays on key sections of M4 with major congestion

Severe delays of 20 minutes on M4 towards Cardiff

By Sallie Phillips

  • There are severe delays of 20 minutes on the M4 westbound between J26 for Malpas and J30 for Cardiff Gate
  • Minor delays are also being reported between J23A and J25 westbound

