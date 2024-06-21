The southbound carriageway of the A40 at the A40/A449 junction at Raglan to the A40/A466 Junction North of the Gibraltar Tunnels in Monmouth will be closed to all traffic from 8pm tonight until 6am Saturday morning.

This is to allow essential carriageway resurfacing to an 8Km section of the A40 to be carried out safely.

The closures will impact the following routes:

Overnight closure A40 Southbound between A40/A466 Junction and the A40/A449 junction at Raglan between 8pm and 6am

Overnight closure of the A40 on-slip at Mitchell Troy between 8pm and 6am

Overnight closure of both on and off slips at Monmouth Services Southbound between 8pm and 6am.

Drivers are also reminded that the M4 Prince of Wales bridge will also be closed to traffic overnight.

A diversion route in place to cover both closures is in place.

Drivers are advised to head southbound on the A449 towards Llandenny, then pick up the M4 eastbound at junction 24 for Coldra.

Drivers should then join the M48 at junction 23A for Magor and head over the Severn Bridge, before re-joining the M4 and taking the first exit towards the northbound carriageway of the M5 at Almondsbury Interchange.

To return to Wales, drivers should pick up the M5 then take the first westbound exit at the Strensham Interchange onto the M50 and then follow the road onto the first exit to the A449 at the Travellers Rest roundabout, which will become the A40 at the Over Ross roundabout, which can be followed to the end of the diversion route on the Dixton roundabout.