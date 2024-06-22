Creative Wales announced on World Music Day, June 21, that £300,000 in funding is to be provided to help nurture the music industry in Wales.

The second round of Creative Wales’s Music Revenue Fund 2 is set to open on Monday, June 24.

The fund aims to assist music businesses with promoting new releases, live music, producing music for media and supporting Welsh-language music.

In the previous round of funding, rural label The Road Records benefitted greatly.

Using their awarded funds, the label was able to release an EP from Welsh duo Samana.

The Road Records, made up of Franklin Mockett and Rebecca Rose, converted their smallholding in Carmarthenshire into an artistic production house and label in 2019.

Mr Mockett emphasised the positive impact of the fund, sharing: "Creative Wales’ Revenue Music Fund massively helped us to release the EP ‘Dharma’ in 2023.

"Since its release, it has gained such global attention that we expanded it into a full-length, eponymous album - cited by Mojo Magazine, Record Collector and KLOF magazine as an outstanding work, attaining 4/5 reviews and above across the board."

He went on to state how much interest their band and label have gained since and their upcoming sold-out ‘In Tune With The Infinite’ summer tour.

Sarah Murphy, minister for creative industries, had high praise for the Welsh music scene, saying: "Today is a day to celebrate our thriving music scene.

"For a small nation we can boast superb venues, festivals, promoters, studios and record labels.

"Across the globe people listen to Welsh stars – from established acts like the Manic Street Preachers or Funeral for a Friend to up-and-coming grassroots talent like Adwaith and Mace the Great."

She urged businesses to apply for the new round of funding.

Starting from Monday, music businesses can apply for between £20k and £40k in funding in order to finance various projects such as the promotion of live music, release campaigns for new EPs/albums, extra studio time or for hiring session musicians.

The fund covers a range of popular music genres like electronic, hip-hop, indie and alternative, metal and punk, pop, and rock.

However, classical or jazz music, genres with existing support in place, are not included in this funding offer.