The first prize of £1,000 went to ticket 25209 in Exmouth, Devon.

Second prize, £500, was awarded to ticket 22206 from Fairwater, Cwmbran, while third prize, £250, went to a Bettws, Newport resident with the ticket number 39693.

A Pontypool resident with the ticket 33516 bagged the fourth prize of £50.

An additional 20 prizes of £10 each were awarded to ticket numbers 01520, 03504, 08098, 10433, 15993, 21424, 21440, 26782, 26974, 31910, 33376, 34792, 39365, 39557, 52607, 55062, 66257, 99893, 100499, and 102508.

Tickets cost £1 and the income is instrumental in countering the hospice's annual running costs which exceed £8million.

The hospice, focused on providing individualised care free of charge to patients and their families, has extended gratitude towards participants' continual involvement in supporting their mission.

More details can be found at the St David's Hospice website.