The event, held on June 15, honoured individuals who have gone the extra mile to serve the community.

Volunteers from across Wales met at Llandaff Cathedral, where they were officially welcomed into the Priory for Wales, an independent subsidiary in the Order of St John, itself in the Order of Chivalry of the British Crown.

At this gathering, 14 volunteers were either invested into or promoted within the Priory for Wales.

This reflects their dedication to ensuring community safety.

Distinguished guests in attendance included senior charity officials, council members, and civic dignitaries.

Volunteers who were inducted showed values of commitment, unity, loyalty, diversity, and inclusivity.

18 members of the charity’s Badger and Cadet groups, aged from 5 to 17, were also presented official certificates at the ceremony.

One recognised volunteer was Rachael, a GP with 35 years of service with St John Ambulance Cymru.

Based in Griffithstown, the 45-year-old has already devoted 300 hours of her free time volunteering.

She stated: "It’s a true honour to be recognised for the work I have been delighted and privileged to undertake with St John Ambulance Cymru.

"It is important for me to be able to give back to the wider community with the skills I’ve been taught."

David, another notable volunteer, joined the organisation in 2011.

Based in Deeside, he previously saved a woman's life using CPR after she went into cardiac arrest at Liverpool Football Club.

His unwavering commitment to first aid has been a real lifeline.

David said: "I volunteer because I love the comradery, meeting up with people and passing on knowledge to younger members.

"I feel more than honoured to have been nominated to join the Order within the Priory for Wales.

"I’m over the moon."

Volunteers like Rachael and David are now integral members of the Priory for Wales, and by extension, the Order of St John.

Paul Griffiths OBE, KStJ, DL, the Prior for Wales, extended his congratulations to the volunteers.

He stated: "We are so proud of everyone who was recognised at our investiture service over the weekend.

"Volunteers are the beating heart of St John Ambulance Cymru and it’s important to us as a charity to recognise their efforts and show how grateful we are for their hard work."

St John Ambulance Cymru is actively seeking new volunteers. Previous training isn't necessary, just a desire to help others.

Visit the St John Ambulance Cymru website for more information.