As part of this plea, Wales' two children's hospices unfurled a giant butterfly, partly made by the children they care for, on the steps of the Senedd.

This gesture was part of a call for the Welsh Government to commit to more sustainable funding.

The butterfly, part of the #ReachEveryChild campaign, was made from 3,655 small butterflies, representing each child with life-shortening conditions in Wales.

This giant artwork was manifested through the collective effort of children from both hospices, their dedicated staff, and committed volunteers.

The hospices extended their gratitude to the 14 MSs who showed support during Children’s Hospice Week, hailing from different regions of Wales.

These include South and Mid Wales MSs like Eluned Morgan and Dawn Bowden, and those from North and West Wales such as Sam Rowlands and Janet Finch-Saunders.

At present, Tŷ Hafan and Tŷ Gobaith only receive 12 per cent of their annual care costs from the Welsh Government, compared to children’s hospices in England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland that receive between 30 per cent and 50 per cent.

Their goal is to secure funding for 21 per cent of their annual care costs.

Chief executive of Tŷ Hafan, Irfon Rees, said: "In 2021/22 Welsh Government met our ask to fund 21% of our care costs for Wales’ two children’s hospices.

"However, in real terms, this recurrent funding has since fallen to just under 12 per cent of hospice care costs."

Former manager at Cardiff Wales Airport and Baptist Minister, Jonathan Bugg from Barry spoke of the impact the hospice had on his own family: "Tŷ Hafan gave Daniel dignity," referring to his son who passed away at the hospice aged 16 due to cancer.

Mr Bugg detailed how their personal, compassionate approach set them apart, concluding with: "for anyone who does have to go through our experience I hope that they have Tŷ Hafan to help them."

The fight for sustainable funding continues, represented by the unique #ReachEveryChild butterfly, made up of 404 coloured butterflies made by the children and 3,251 butterflies, stencilled in grey by volunteers, symbolising those children in need they are currently unable to reach.