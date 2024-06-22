Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) Welsh Lamb is to feature at several events as a part of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales' export programme.

For the first time, the team will exhibit at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York on June 23-25, alongside the Welsh Government.

Moreover, the lamb will be an integral part of a Brits in Brooklyn event where American food and drink influencers and VIPs will taste iconic foods from the United Kingdom.

It will also feature at a reception hosted by the ambassador to the United Kingdom at his official New York residency.

HCC’s head of strategic marketing and connections, Laura Pickup, commented on these developments.

Ms Pickup said: "The USA is one of our key target markets for Welsh Lamb internationally.

"Being present at the Summer Fancy Food Show and having Welsh Lamb feature at a number of key industry events will allow us to meet with potential buyers and customers and to tell the story of Welsh Lamb’s excellent environmental credentials and superior quality and taste."

These initiatives highlight the importance of the US market to HCC and the Welsh Lamb sector.

US sales could reap millions for the industry over the long term.

This opportunity was secured when the US reopened its market to UK-based lamb producers and exporters in 2022, following a lifting of a 20-year ban.

The first shipment of lamb was sent from a Welsh plant in October 2022.