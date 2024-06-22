This year's magical pantomime, 'Cinderella', is to be held from Saturday, December 7, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025 at New Theatre Cardiff.

TV presenter Gethin Jones will lead the cast as Prince Charming.

He currently hosts Morning Live on BBC1.

His admirable career details an impressive variety of appearances, including on S4C, Blue Peter, and BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The cast also includes the celebrated BBC Radio 2 presenter, Owain Wyn Evans, who will play Dandini.

Known for his record-breaking drumathon for Children In Need, Owain commands a significant presence in radio and has found fame worldwide through a viral video of him drumming to the BBC News theme tune.

Joining them will be veteran New Theatre Cardiff panto dame, Mike Doyle.

With a solid 47 years in show business under his belt, Mike will take on the role of the Baroness.

Apart from his series of extravagant performances, Mike also indulges in speaking assignments and works extensively on luxury cruise liners.

Denquar Chupak will step onto the stage once again at New Theatre Cardiff as Cinderella.

She is a prominent performing artist, session singer, actress, musician, composer and producer.

She has played the roles of Princess Jill and Snow White in past New Theatre pantomimes.

To complete the star line-up is Stephanie Webber as the Fairy Godmother.

Stephanie has been seen in many stage productions and on television, showcasing her spectacular singing voice.

She notably received the fastest reaction from will.i.am on the BBC talent search The Voice.

Cinderella is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, which holds the title of the world’s largest pantomime producer.

Michael Harrison, known for his notable contributions to past New Theatre Cardiff productions, leads the production team.

He expressed his excitement to be working with such a talented line-up, adding, "We can’t wait to have them entertaining our Cardiff audiences this festive season."

Stephan Stockton, the theatre director of New Theatre Cardiff, hailed the return of Crossroads Pantomimes for this year’s production of Cinderella.

He went on to emphasise the significance of continuing the long tradition of pantomime at New Theatre Cardiff.

He was particularly thrilled "to have so much Welsh talent this year."

There will be additional casting announcements for Cinderella later this year.

The mesmerising pantomime will draw back its curtain on Saturday, December 7, 2024, and will entertain audiences until Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Tickets are available from the New Theatre website and box office.