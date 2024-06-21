Yesterday, June 20, there was a large police presence outside the the former HSBC building on Stanwell Road, Penarth.

South Wales Police would go on to reveal a cannabis farm was discovered there.

Now a man has been charged in relation to the farm.

Florian Qalliu, 35, was due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today charged with being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Photos released show a huge amount of cannabis being grown in the building.

There was a large police presence in Penarth yesterday, June 20 (Image: Newsquest)

The cannabis found in Penarth above an old bank (Image: SWP)

A South Wales Police spokesperson went on to say: "Officers attended the former HSBC building on Herbert Terrace at around 1.30pm yesterday (Thursday, June 20) following reports from the community of a strong smell of cannabis.

"They discovered around 500 cannabis plants, a temporary kitchen, bedroom, and laundry room.

"Plant feed and other growing materials were found in the corridors, and a man was arrested.

"The cannabis has been seized and the property has been made safe.

500 plants were discovered (Image: SWP)

The cultivation was found in the old HSBC building on Herbert Terrace (Image: Newsquest)

"Any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm and cannabis factories are often run by organised crime gang.

"The electrical requirements to grow this many plants are also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

"We would encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood to us."

