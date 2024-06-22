For their first time, the group joins dozens in the annual fundraising event held at Pontypool Park.

With 19 teams having signed up so far, the aim is to raise more than £50,000 in a 24-hour event that will include running, jogging or walking-themed laps around the park.

Team captain, Caroline Genever-Jones said: "Thirty-five colleagues have signed up to be part of the team and others have said they will join us during the event.

"Everyone who is taking part has been touched by cancer in some way and we're pleased to be able to support Cancer Research in this way."

Scheduled to start at 11am on Saturday, July 6, the relay promises more than friendly competition.

Visitors can look forward to more than 50 craft, food, and sweet stalls.

A dog show, games and music from local talents are also part of the planned entertainment.

Furthermore, two Cancer Research UK scientists will be available for anyone wishing to discuss their work.

A poignant moment will come at 9.30pm, during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

Here, candles will be lit at the bandstand in tribute to those affected by cancer.

These candles will be displayed in bags along the route and purchased from the Relay for Life marquee.

Volunteer event organiser and chairwoman, Leanne Powell, commented: "Relay is about creating a cancer community for our area.

"A group of people who pull together throughout the year for the same cause - to support each other, spread hope and raise funds to beat cancer.

"It’s a little late to register a team for this year’s event, but we welcome everyone in the local community to come along on the day to support and to experience the magic that is Relay.

"It might even inspire you to enter a team in next year's event."

Having raised nearly £500,000 since it began in 2016, the Pontypool Park Relay is one of only two relay events in Wales.

While the use of public transport and active travel routes is encouraged, parking is available in Pontypool Park and a nearby overflow car park.

Donations can also be made by searching Relay for Life Pontypool 2024 on JustGiving.