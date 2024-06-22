The free two-day family event, set for July 20 and 21, is described as "a slice of Covent Garden in Newport."

Last year's festival exploded in a whirl of colour, plunging the streets of Newport into a vibrant spectacle of street theatre.

The unique event has united communities, with attendees declaring it a festival full of "joy and inspiration," making the city come alive.

Ballet Cymru will premiere a new show (Image: Newport Live)

This 2024 event promises to outdo its predecessor, premiering Ballet Cymru’s "Daydreams and Jellybeans" and hosting performances such as Tiny Circus, Bards on the Bus and live music.

Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band, Xtreme Gaming and more are guaranteeing something for everyone.

However, the excitement doesn't cease with the stage shows.

Newport streets will be electrified with the dynamic displays of "BOMBA! AIRWAYS".

They will fly around the city in synchronised formation with trails of colourful smoke and their blasting soundtrack.

Webster & Jones will be performed (Image: Newport Live)

Along with the display, festival-goers can join "Dripping Tap" for a hilarious show about a mountaineer in "Webster & Jones".

Prepare for the madcap antics of "HMS Stormys", a bilingual circus cabaret promising nonstop fun.

Big Splash is set to be an unforgettable experience, perfect for family and friends to watch, laugh, take part, and immerse themselves in the arts.

For more information on Big Splash 2024, check the festival's website.

Interested sponsors are also invited to check out available opportunities.