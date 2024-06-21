AN alleged assault left a man found with leg injuries.
Gwent Police officers are investigating an assault and would like to speak to John Steward Neate, who could with assist their enquiries.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find John Steward Neate from Tredegar.
"Our officers would like to speak to the 55-year-old in connection with an investigation into an assault after a man was found with leg injuries.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or DM us on Facebook or X, quoting 2400199537.
"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
