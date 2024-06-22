The applicants, Richard and Lydia Watts, plan to convert a vacant field at their Pen y Waun Farm into an area where dog owners can bring their pets.

The farm comprises 170 acres and already houses a glamping site as part of the family’s plans for “diversification” of their land, according to a statement submitted on their behalf to Caerphilly County Borough Council.

But that glamping site “has to close temporarily”, reportedly in autumn 2024, while remediation works are completed on nearby coal tips. It means the family hopes to turn to an alternative business to “provide much-needed revenue to the farm”.

If the plans are approved, a two-acre field will be fenced off, with a two-gate system “to allow secure, booked access” to the dog exercise area.

The family plans to open the business between 6am and 9pm, seven days a week.

The statement, by agents CLC Construction Consultants Ltd, describes the family’s planned venture as a “secure and professionally maintained area for dog walking” and a “model of innovative, sustainable rural entrepreneurship”.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0386/COU.