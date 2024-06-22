Connor Kirk was ready to board his flight back from Lanzarote last week when he says he was told his carry-on duffel bag was too large and he'd have to pay a £50 fine.

However, the 25-year-old insisted he wouldn't pay and told Ryanair staff he'd wear the clothes that tipped him over the allowance, so it would be small enough to fit onboard for free.

Connor says he put three shirts and a jacket over his vest top and managed to pull on three pairs of shorts.

(Image: Kennedy News)

The holidaymaker's ploy drew comparisons to the episode of hit TV show Friends where Joey dons Chandler's entire wardrobe.

Footage shows the retail worker and fellow passengers laughing as he completes the bulging multi-coloured outfit.

Connor claims that when he was let through by bemused staff other holidaymakers cheered and when he repacked the bag before take-off it still fit under his seat.

Despite finding the situation funny, Connor says Ryanair should allow larger bags to be carried on board for free.

Connor, from Shirebrook, Nottinghamshire, said: "When they told me the land luggage was too big I had a little bit of an argument with them.

"I then just said 'right, I'll wear my clothes then'.

"They told me I could do it without expecting me to, so I took everything out of the bag and put three tops on, a jacket on and I had a vest on then I put three pairs of shorts on.

"I wasn't paying £50 to get back into my own country. I'd spent enough on holiday as it was, it's stupid.

"Everyone was laughing but I didn't mind it. I wasn't embarrassed at all. I'm quite outgoing like that anyway.”

The clip of his clothes-wearing antics at Arrecife Airport has gone viral, racking up more than 9,000 views on Facebook.

One viewer commented: "I'd have been on the floor if I'd been watching."

A second said: "Well done Connor."

A third simply added: "Bloody brilliant."

Ryanair have been contacted for comment.