The ceremony was for pupils of the Aspire Alternative Education program run by Newport Live.

The program, taken over from Newport City Council in August 2023, collaborates with the council’s education department and the city's The John Frost School, Llanwern High School and Lliswerry High School, providing 12 designated places for students from each school.

Hosted in community centres close to each school, the Aspire programme offers alternative education routes and training opportunities.

Parents, carers, and dedicated staff from the Aspire team joined the pupils in celebrating their achievements this academic year.

Students were given their Record of Achievement glossy folders and qualification certificates.

More than 150 qualifications were obtained by the students.

Additionally, attendees had the privilege of viewing the premiere of the Aspire film.

Screened in the Studio Theatre, the film showcased the pupils’ reflections on the programme and its importance in their lives.

Sarah Morgan, chief education officer at Newport City Council, shared her views about Newport Live and the noteworthy Aspire programme.

She said: "This is one of the most important programmes that we run in education.

"Not all pupils thrive in a busy and traditional school environment.

"The Aspire programme provides an alternative and bespoke curriculum for pupils who have had previous challenges in the classroom.

"The graduation event enables us all to celebrate these young people’s remarkable achievements in core subject areas and in a set of qualifications which support their interests.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the schools who have helped commission the Aspire programme and ensured that the learners continue to have positive links with their ‘home school’ and community".

Karl Reed, head of community sport and wellbeing at Newport Live, was full of admiration for both the staff and pupils.

He said: "Our staff and pupils have been amazing this year!

"In a remarkably short period, we assumed management of Aspire from the council.

"We recruited and created a team, which has a blend of youth work and teaching experience, lived expertise, and physical activity and wellbeing knowledge.

"These passionate and dedicated workers have fostered trusted and supportive relationships with the young people.

"As a result, pupils have gained confidence, made future plans, and achieved numerous qualifications that will benefit them in the long run!"

Newport Live and the Aspire team eagerly anticipate the next academic year, set to welcome a new group of students and stay committed to the development and progress of the Aspire programme for years to come.

As a charitable organisation, Newport Live relies on the support of the community for the delivery of its initiatives and activities.