The Visit Monmouthshire website has announced that live theatre plays would be performed with the unique backdrop of castles around the county, including Raglan Castle, Chepstow Castle and Caldicot Castle, in June and July.

Raglan Castle

On Friday, June 28, The Lord Chamberlain's Men, an all-male cast in Elizabethan costume will show their rendition of 'Hamlet'.

The group will perform this, with music and dancing, set against the historical Raglan Castle.

Raglan Castle (Image: File)

Guests are required to bring a chair/blanket/something to sit on as seating is not provided, and only assistance dogs are permitted at the performance.

The performance running time is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes including a 15-minute interval.

Doors open at 6pm, with the performance starting at 7pm.

Tickets are priced between £10 - £18.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketing Source, a ticketing website.

Date: Friday, June 28 at 6pm

Address: Raglan Castle, Monmouthshire, NP15 2BT

Raglan, Chepstow and Caldicot Castles

In July, The Duke’s Theatre Company will perform the Shakespearean comedy, 'As You Like It' at three castles in Monmouthshire.

The theatre company has said: "Audience feedback has blown us away so far, there really is no better way to spend a summer's evening then with us."

As seating is not provided, guests are required to bring fold-up garden chairs, camping chairs or blankets.

People on blankets will be advised to sit in the first 5 metres in front of the stage.

The running time is 2 hours including a 15 minute interval.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced between £16.50 to £45, with booking fee additional.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketing Source, a ticketing website using the links for each castle below.

Raglan Castle date: Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm

Chepstow Castle date: Saturday, July 27 at 7.30pm

Caldicot Castle date: Sunday, July 28 at 4pm

Address: Raglan Castle, Raglan, NP15 2BT