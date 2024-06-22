The Newport Family Fun Fair & Big Weekend, located in Tredegar Park, is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, and Friday to Sunday, June 28, 29, and 30.

Held across the two weekends in June, organisers of the fun fair, Denzil Danter Fun Fairs, said: "Tredegar Park we’re back! And just take a look at how much we have going on this year!"

Newport Family Fun Fair & Big Weekend poster (Image: Denzil Danter Fun Fairs)

What's on - Saturday, June 22

Appearing at intervals between 1pm - 5pm, Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime will take giant form and delight children and families.

What's on - Sunday, June 23

Giant robotic dinosaurs may scare those who get too close, but will provide an unforgettable experience for families and children. They will appear at intervals between 1pm - 5pm.

Robotic dinosaurs may scare or delight your children - get closer, if you dare, (Image: Canva)

Opening times and prices

Fridays: 4pm - 9pm

Saturdays: 12 midday - 9pm

Sundays: 12 midday - 9pm

Guests must pay £1 each to enter, which will give you 1 free token to spend at the fair.

Address: Tredegar Park, off Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3AR