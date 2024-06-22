A FAMILY fun fair has arrived in Newport this weekend, with dinosaurs and transformers making special appearances.
The Newport Family Fun Fair & Big Weekend, located in Tredegar Park, is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, and Friday to Sunday, June 28, 29, and 30.
Held across the two weekends in June, organisers of the fun fair, Denzil Danter Fun Fairs, said: "Tredegar Park we’re back! And just take a look at how much we have going on this year!"
What's on - Saturday, June 22
Appearing at intervals between 1pm - 5pm, Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime will take giant form and delight children and families.
What's on - Sunday, June 23
Giant robotic dinosaurs may scare those who get too close, but will provide an unforgettable experience for families and children. They will appear at intervals between 1pm - 5pm.
Opening times and prices
Fridays: 4pm - 9pm
Saturdays: 12 midday - 9pm
Sundays: 12 midday - 9pm
Guests must pay £1 each to enter, which will give you 1 free token to spend at the fair.
Address: Tredegar Park, off Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3AR
